Israel - Hamas War day 305: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were updated overnight on the developments in the Middle East, with tensions high amid fears of an Iranian attack against Israel.

In the West Bank, the IDF carried out two different airstrikes against armed terrorist squads that posed a threat to the forces operating on the ground, one terrorist was eliminated.

The Israel Border Police said four terrorists were killed and 10 more were neutralized in ongoing operations in Jenin, the northern West Bank, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Defense Forces.

An anti-tank guided missile hit a yard in Avivim, northern Israel, causing minor damage and no casualties.

In the Gaza Strip, the terrorist Mohammed Mahasneh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday. Over the past day, about 20 terrorists have been eliminated in close-quarters combat and airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip. The IDF said that more than 25 more terrorists had been killed in southern Gaza.

