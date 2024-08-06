Hamas selects new leader - report; IDF eliminates West Bank terrorists in ongoing ground operation, airstrikes | LIVE BLOG
An anti-tank guided missile landed in a yard in northern Israel, with minor damage and no casualties reported • The IDF continues to operate in Gaza, eliminating dozens of terrorists
Israel - Hamas War day 305: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were updated overnight on the developments in the Middle East, with tensions high amid fears of an Iranian attack against Israel.
In the West Bank, the IDF carried out two different airstrikes against armed terrorist squads that posed a threat to the forces operating on the ground, one terrorist was eliminated.
The Israel Border Police said four terrorists were killed and 10 more were neutralized in ongoing operations in Jenin, the northern West Bank, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Defense Forces.
An anti-tank guided missile hit a yard in Avivim, northern Israel, causing minor damage and no casualties.
In the Gaza Strip, the terrorist Mohammed Mahasneh was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday. Over the past day, about 20 terrorists have been eliminated in close-quarters combat and airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip. The IDF said that more than 25 more terrorists had been killed in southern Gaza.
To catch up on Monday's updates, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF says Iron Dome rocket missed target in midday barrage, civilians wounded
🚨 Rocket, drone sirens go off in northern Israel's Western Galilee, Golan Heights
https://x.com/i/web/status/1820799690142544172
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Hamas official Izzat Al-Risheq denies report of terror group selecting new leader
Putin asked Khamenei to limit attack on Israel - report
https://x.com/i/web/status/1820793284697956571
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Ultra-Orthodox rioters break into main IDF recruitment center
Hamas selects Muhammad Ismail Darwish to replace leader Haniyeh - report
According to a report in the Saudi Al-Arabiya, Hamas has selected an interim leader to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed last Wednesday in Tehran.
Muhammad Ismail Darwish (also known as Abu Omar Hassan) is a member of Hamas's political bureau and a resident of Qatar.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1820778660132987115
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1820775021007994996
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF says a number of drones entered Israel, several civilians wounded
"Following the warnings that were activated in the last hour in the north of the country, a number of unmanned aircraft were detected that crossed the territory of Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement.
"One was intercepted, falls were detected south of Nahariya and several civilians were injured. Missile and rocket fire alerts were activated for fear of falling fragments of interceptors. Further to the alerts that were activated in the Acre area at 12:56, this is a false identification."
Lebanon: Reports of IDF strikes on southern villages
https://x.com/i/web/status/1820770263853568178
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨 Drone alert sirens blare in northern Israel after interceptions
Israelis wounded as drones, rockets target Western Galilee
🚨 Sirens continue in northern Israeli coastal areas amid incoming rockets, drone infiltration
🚨 Sirens triggered by possible hostile drone in Western Galilee region of northern Israel
https://x.com/i/web/status/1820750271485460550
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Lebanese foreign minister says trying to prevent Hezbollah from pulling region into greater regional war
🚨 Sirens warn of incoming rockets in northern Israel's Upper Galilee region