IDF forces took over 95% of Quneitra – report

IDF soldiers have positioned themselves in all Syrian army posts and strategic hills in the Quneitra province in the Syrian Golan Heights, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik in Arabic Wednesday.

According to the report, the IDF took control of approximately 95 percent of the province's area. It was also reported that the forces set up communication equipment in the Hader village in the north of Quneitra province.

IDF spokesperson's unit

Earlier, an article was published on the Syrian television channel associated with the new regime in the country, detailing the experience of residents of Al-Rawadi in Quneitra, who were expelled by the IDF.

One of the villagers said that troops "came to us with a bulldozer, not through the door and not with a microphone, for us to leave the house. They took us out of the house, took us to a school, and separated the men from the women. Then they took our pictures, identity cards, and asked questions. They took us as we are. We are calling on the UN, we are calling to the Arab world, to Qatar and Turkey, look what they are doing to us, we left our houses."

Another resident from the village of Al-Rawadi said, "We've resolved one occupation, now comes another?!"

"We call on the countries of the world that influence Israel to bring us back home. It's an occupying army, we've left one occupation and entered into a new one," another resident said.

A Syrian child was interviewed on the channel, and when asked who took him out of school, he said: "Israel. They kept us there for four hours and then told us to leave."

i24NEWS reported Tuesday night that forces are spread out in southern Syria and destroying infrastructure of Assad's army, infrastructure that were defined by security factors as "threatening the security of the state," according to the IDF.

"The activity carried out was approved at the required levels given the sensitive mission. The activity is being carried out with the help of tank brigades spread out in the area and infantry soldiers.”