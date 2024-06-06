IDF identifies 9 terrorists killed in UN school attack, says more to be named

The Israel Defense Forces identified nine terrorists killed in an overnight strike in Nuseirat, the Gaza Strip, according to a press release by spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

"The IDF conducted a precise intelligence-based strike targeted dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists hiding inside the UN School in Gaza. Some of these terrorists participated in the Hamas massacre of October 7," he said.

"The terrorists were operating from this UN school," he added, "planning and conducting attacks from inside classrooms."

The IDF had "concrete intelligence from multiple sources the terrorist inside the school were planning more attacks against Israelis."

The IDF ensured that no women or children were in the school compound before launching the operation to take out the terrorists. This was delayed twice, Hagari said.

Hamas's strategy relies on a subversion of "international law and public sympathy," he said in the hopes they will "provide a shield for their military activities."

He slammed media outlets for publishing damning reports about Israel attacking a school, noting that hiding inside a school legitimizes the target and is a violation of international law.