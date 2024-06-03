The body of the late Dolev Yehud was located in Kibbutz Nir Oz after a strenuous investigation by the IDF in collaboration with anthropologists and after scientific identification, the Israeli military said Monday.

Yehud, a 35-year-old resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, served as a medic in the Rescue Union and Magen David Adom emergency services. During the terrorist attack on October 7, he left his home to help save lives, the IDF said in a statement.

He was murdered by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7, and his body was found in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

IDF representatives notified his family after an identification procedure carried out by medical officials at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Tzvi Bishura Institute.

The IDF said it shares in the family's grief at this difficult time.

Yehud was listed among the hostages taken by terrorists to the Gaza Strip, the number of which is now estimated to stand at 124.