IDF 'ignored testimony by rescued hostage days before murder of 6 captives'

The Israeli military reportedly failed to act on a tip, put forward by a rescued hostage who testified that a female hostage was being held not far from where he was found, two days before the murder of six Israeli hostages in a tunnel under Rafah earlier this year.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi said in his debriefings with the IDF and the Shin Bet that he had heard a woman speak Hebrew near the Gaza locale where he was found by Israeli troops, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

Yet it is understood the defense establishment did not deem his testimony credible and took no further steps were taken to investigate it.

Alkadi was rescued on August 27; two days later, hostages Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi were executed by their Palestinian captors in a tunnel nearby. Their bodies would be discovered on August 31.

The findings of an IDF probe into the murder of the hostages say that Alkadi could not offer any information on hostages in the area.