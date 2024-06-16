IDF implements 'tactical pauses' to increase aid flow in Gaza

In an effort to bolster humanitarian aid efforts amidst ongoing hostilities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a tactical suspension of military activities in parts of Gaza, effective from 8:00 A.M. until 7 P.M. daily.

The decision, communicated by IDF spokesperson Avihai Adrei, comes after consultations with international organizations, including the UN.

The IDF clarified that the temporary halt is only surrounding the area of the designated aid corridor, but active hostilities persist in southern Gaza, particularly in Rafah.

There has been no change in the policy regarding the entry of goods into Gaza, which are being inspected by the IDF and then passing through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern part of the Israel-Gaza border.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1802196062473482543 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"This tactical pause aims to facilitate the increased flow of essential humanitarian supplies into Gaza," stated Adrei in a social media post. The initiative is part of broader efforts by the IDF and COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories) to address humanitarian needs amid the ongoing conflict.