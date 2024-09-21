IDF infographics show heavy toll Beirut strike took on Hezbollah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday released two infographics documenting the heavy toll Friday's strike in a Hezbollah stronghold near Beirut took on the jihadist group's hierarchy of command. The entire commander echelon holding the reins of the elite Radwan force got taken out, with Nasrallah looking increasingly lonely at the top.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1837472964549230647

IAF jets, guided by the Intelligence Directorate, targeted and eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, head of operations and commander of the Radwan Force of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, during a meeting with Radwan Force commanders in the Dahieh

neighborhood of Beirut.

Additionally, 15 other Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including senior commanders in the Radwan Force chain of command.

Among the terrorists eliminated was Abu Hassan Samir, who served as the head of the Radwan Force training unit. He held various positions within the terrorist organization and was commander of the Radwan Force for a decade until early 2024. He was one of the planners and leaders of the "Conquer the Galilee" attack plan and was involved in advancing Hezbollah's entrenchment in southern Lebanon, while attempting to improve the organization's ground combat capabilities. Over the years, and during the first months of the war, he planned and executed numerous shooting attacks and infiltrations into Israeli territory.