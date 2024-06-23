IDF intensifies operations in the Gaza Strip

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have escalated operations in both the Rafah area and central Gaza Strip over the past day.

The operations, characterized by intelligence-driven precision, aim to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate imminent threats posed by militant groups.

In Rafah, IDF troops conducted targeted missions uncovering weaponry, tunnel shafts, and underground facilities used by terrorists. A significant highlight of these efforts was the elimination of a terrorist cell that posed an immediate threat to Israeli security.

Simultaneously, in central Gaza, IDF forces continued their campaign against terrorist infrastructure, successfully locating hidden weapon caches and engaging armed cells. Operations included precise actions such as close-quarters combat and the deployment of sniper and drone capabilities to neutralize hostile elements.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) played a pivotal role by conducting numerous airstrikes across the Gaza Strip. These strikes targeted dozens of terror sites, including military structures and operatives involved in planning and executing attacks against Israel.