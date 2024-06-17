IDF intercept aerial target after crossing from Lebanon, no sirens sounded | LIVE UPDATES
Overnight, false rocket alarm sirens sounded near Netiv HaAssara, a Gaza border community due to false Identification
Day 256 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah military structure n the Yaroun area of southern Lebanon.
Artillery fire also removed a threat to Israeli forces in the area of Amra, southern Lebanon.
Hundreds of rockets and drones were launched against Israel daily this week, causing wildfires in northern Israel's Galilee regions.
The Israel Fire and Rescue Services said on Sunday that some 15,000 acres of land were burned in the fires.
To catch up on the events from Sunday, CLICK HERE >>
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war >>
Israel's political-security cabinet discussed strengthening West Bank settlements following continued international recognition of a Palestinian state since October 7
The discussions also encompassed responses to actions by the Palestinian Authority against Israel in international forums.
Prime Minister Netanyahu directed that all proposals be put to a vote during the upcoming cabinet meeting.
Stanford graduation sees 'mass walkout' over Pro-Palestinian cause
During Stanford University's graduation ceremony, hundreds of students staged a mass walkout in protest of pro-Palestinian causes. The demonstration occurred while outgoing university president Richard Sellers was delivering a speech urging students not to 'let their opinions hinder their ability to listen and learn.'