IDF intercept aerial target after crossing from Lebanon, no sirens sounded | LIVE UPDATES

Day 256 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces said its fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah military structure n the Yaroun area of southern Lebanon.

Artillery fire also removed a threat to Israeli forces in the area of Amra, southern Lebanon.

Hundreds of rockets and drones were launched against Israel daily this week, causing wildfires in northern Israel's Galilee regions.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Services said on Sunday that some 15,000 acres of land were burned in the fires.

