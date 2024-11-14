Day 405 of Israel - Hamas War: For the second time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported intercepting an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Syrian territory. The drone is said to have been launched "from east" - the military uses the term referring to Iraq.

In Lebanon, the IDF warned residents of two more buildings in southern Beirut to evacuate. The Lebanese Health Ministry said six people were killed, 15 wounded in an earlier Israeli airstrike in the south of Lebanon's capital.

