IDF intercepts drone, attacks southern Lebanon overnight | LIVE BLOG
Both Israel Air Force and artillery pummeled Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon • US announces terrorism charges against Yahya Sinwar and other Hamas leaders
Israel - Hamas War day 333: The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that a drone was intercepted during the night after it threatened communities from Lebanon. The UAV was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system before entering Israeli territory.
Also overnight, Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon were attacked by Israeli airstrikes. Artillery also attacked areas to remove threats, the IDF said.
Israel confirmed that a drone was intercepted in the east, with Iran-backed Iraqi militias taking responsibility for the attack.
🚨Rocket barrages continue to attack Upper Galilee region of Israel
🚨Hezbollah rockets target northern Israel, triggering sirens
Hamas lookouts spotted IDF approaching before murdering hostages
Activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Danish pro-Palestinian protest
IDF to hold afternoon drill, notifies public not to fear operational maneuver
🚨✈️ Sirens sound amid hostile aircraft alert in northern Israel
US unveils charges against Yahya Sinwar, top Hamas leaders
