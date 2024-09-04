Israel - Hamas War day 333: The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that a drone was intercepted during the night after it threatened communities from Lebanon. The UAV was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system before entering Israeli territory.

Also overnight, Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon were attacked by Israeli airstrikes. Artillery also attacked areas to remove threats, the IDF said.

Israel confirmed that a drone was intercepted in the east, with Iran-backed Iraqi militias taking responsibility for the attack.

