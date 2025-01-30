IDF intercepts drone in major violation of Lebanon ceasefire

Israel's aerial defense intercepted a drone over Lebanon that was making its way to Israeli airspace on Thursday, a major violation of the ceasefire agreement.

While the 60-day truce was supposed to expire on Monday, it was extended with the agreement of the US and Lebanon after the IDF asserted that the Lebanese armed forces had not complied with the deal in taking over positions Israel had vacated.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council said that no sirens went off.

Hezbollah has threatened to respond if any IDF soldiers remain in Lebanon after the 60 days. Meanwhile, Israel has struck Hezbollah operatives violating the ceasefire, as per the terms agreed upon.