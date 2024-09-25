IDF intercepts Hezbollah missile launched at Tel Aviv

Hezbollah launched a surface-to-surface missile at Tel Aviv on Wednesday, triggering sirens at 6:30 am for the first time since January.

The IDF said that a single projectile had been intercepted, and that no changes have been made as of yet to the Home Front Command guidelines – school will be held as usual.

Magen David Adom emergency medical services said that no reports had come of injuries.

After the attack, the IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, told residents of Lebanon who fled their homes amid Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah not to return yet for their own safety.

This comes after a week of skyrocketing attacks between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel's air force launched the largest operation in its history, hitting more than a thousand Hezbollah targets since Sunday.

Hezbollah commanders have been targeted, with several top commanders eliminated. In response, the terrorist organization has launched barrage after barrage against northern Israeli communities, with hundreds of projectiles fired.

However, its missile arsenal is estimated to hold more than a hundred thousand projectiles aimed at Israel. The terror organization vowed recently that it had surprises up its sleeves, even if Israel has destroyed many of its capabilities in the widespread attacks.