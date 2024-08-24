IDF issues evacuation orders for Palestinians in several central Gaza areas | LIVE BLOG

The Israeli military on Saturday issued a new evacuation warning for Palestinians in several areas of central Gaza as it continued the operation to dismantle Hamas rule in the enclave.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1827288569653682267 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This comes after on Friday IDF troops started a targeted operation against terrorist infrastructure in the area of Gaza City, adjacent to the Central Gaza Strip Corridor. Thus far, they have eliminated a number of terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites.