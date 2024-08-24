IDF issues evacuation orders for Palestinians in several central Gaza areas | LIVE BLOG

The IDF continues its operation to root out Hamas in Gaza, dismantling the jihadist group's infrastructure and hideouts through precision strikes and ground operations

IDF forces operating in Gaza on August 24, 2024.
IDF forces operating in Gaza on August 24, 2024.

The Israeli military on Saturday issued a new evacuation warning for Palestinians in several areas of central Gaza as it continued the operation to dismantle Hamas rule in the enclave.

This comes after on Friday IDF troops started a targeted operation against terrorist infrastructure in the area of Gaza City, adjacent to the Central Gaza Strip Corridor. Thus far, they have eliminated a number of terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites.

IDF ground troops operating in Khan Younis

