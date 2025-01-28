IDF kills 2 terrorists in Tulkarm as West Bank operations expand | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 480: The IDF is expanding its activities in the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank, an extension of the counterterrorism operation launched earlier this month in Jenin, killing two terrorists.

The UN Security Council is set to convene to discuss the UNRWA issue ahead of Israel implementing a ban, after years of Jerusalem accusing members of the UN agency of being terrorists.

US President Donald Trump doubled down on his call for Jordan and Egypt to take in Gazans, saying he spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. "I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence," Trump said.

"A senior official source denied what some media outlets reported about a phone call between the Egyptian and American presidents," Egyptian media said.

