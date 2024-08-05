An airstrike carried out by the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday killed Hamas's economy minister in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the IDF spokesperson's unit on Monday.

Abdel Fattah Al-Zeriei, "a terrorist operative in the Manufacturing Department of Hamas' Military Wing, who also served as Hamas' Minister of Economy in the Gaza Strip," was killed.

"The Manufacturing Department operates to increase Hamas' weapons capabilities, including by exchanging information with other terrorist organizations across the Middle East," the IDF said.

"Al-Zeriei had a significant role in directing Hamas' efforts to seize control of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and in managing Hamas-controlled markets. Furthermore, he was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas, and funds for terrorist purposes."

Hamas said in a statement announcing his death that the killing "will not deter us from performing our national duty towards our Palestinian people, and continuing the moral and professional role to serve them and support their steadfastness and perseverance in the face of this brutal aggression."