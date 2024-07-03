IDF kills Muhammad Nimeh Nasser, major Hezbollah field commander

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday that it had killed Muhammad Nimeh Nasser, known as Abu Ali, a regional commander for Hezbollah.

Nasser was killed near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, prompting the Lebanese Shi'ite terrorist organization to fire more than 100 rockets into Israel in several barrages.

This continues escalating tensions between the IDF and Hezbollah, with fears that a ground operation may break out in the coming weeks.

While both sides have made clear a ground war is not desirable, tens of thousands of Israelis that live near the Lebanese border are still evacuated after Hezbollah began launching attacks in solidarity with Hamas after the October 7 massacre.

As the IDF wraps up major operations in the Gaza Strip, indicating it will soon move into the third stage of fighting, it has begun moving its focus up north.

Several countries have warned their citizens against traveling to Lebanon amid tensions.

The conflict risks erupting into a greater regional conflict, with Iran threatening Israel's annihilation if it invades southern Lebanon.