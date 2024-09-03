The Israel Defense Forces said that Ahmad Fozi Muhammad Wadia, a Hamas Nukhba company commander responsible for the October 7 massacre of Israelis in Netiv HaAsara, had been killed in the Al-Ahali Hospital in Gazai City on Tuesday.

The Israel Air Forces, guided by IDF and Shin Bet security agency intelligence, launched the airstrike, which killed another terrorist as well. Without naming him, the IDF said he was responsible for explosives used to destroy the security fence in the area under the responsibility of the Daraj Tuffah Battalion, which both were a part of.

Wadia was part of the paragliding unit, and entered the southern Israeli kibbutz on October 7. He murdered firefighter Gil Taasa, 46 years old, in full view of two of his sons, Koren, 12 years old, and Shay, eight years old.