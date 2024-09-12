IDF landed boots on ground to destroy Syrian facility - report

New details about the massive attack in Syria were revealed Thursday by Greek journalist Eva Koulouriotis, who investigates Middle East affairs. She relied on the words of a "security source" regarding the operation allegedly carried out by Israeli special forces on Sunday at around 11:00 pm, during which a number of explosions were reported around Syria.

According to Koulouriotis, IDF special forces arrived by helicopters to the military facility located near Masyaf district in Syria, which Israel had often attacked in the past, landed in it and eventually destroyed it from the inside.

In parallel, fighter jets attacks roads leading to the facility to prevent regime forces from reaching it. The facility is believed by experts to develop ballistic missiles and supply equipment to Hezbollah.

The source said that the operation lasted about an hour, during which troops on the ground were able to collect documents and destroy the facility from the inside. Koulouriotis dubbed the operation a significant development in the Middle East.

Earlier, the director of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdulrahman, was interviewed on the Saudi channel Al-Hadath and said that "intensive attacks and four rounds of assault have been carried out in areas in Masyaf, including a scientific research center, as the fourth wave of attacks hit the city and a target in the sea off the coast of Baniyas." According to him, 16 people were killed, including four civilians.

"This is the most extensive and destructive attack by Israel on Syria in at least two years," he said. "The Syrian Scientific Research Center, according to intelligence sources, is responsible for developing precision medium-range missiles. In addition, the facility is in charge of developing the UAVs that Hezbollah and others are using." Abdulraman also said that the attack severely limits Hezbollah's military capabilities in Syria, damaging the terror organization's ability to transfer weapons from Syria to Lebanon.