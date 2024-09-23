Israel - Hamas War day 353: Lebanese reports said that the Israel Defense Forces attacked nine different sites in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley, deep inside the country, as well as Hezbollah sites in the southern Nabatieh province.

In northern Israel, sirens continued to go off overnight as tensions threaten to boil over.

Iraqi militias launched five different UAVs at Israel over the past day, with Israel's aerial defense array intercepting them.

