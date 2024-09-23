IDF launches wave of attacks against Hezbollah as sirens continue overnight in northern Israel | LIVE BLOG
IDF spokesperson says situational assessment ongoing amid tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border, warns southern Lebanon residents of incoming attacks to remove threat of Hezbollah
Israel - Hamas War day 353: Lebanese reports said that the Israel Defense Forces attacked nine different sites in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley, deep inside the country, as well as Hezbollah sites in the southern Nabatieh province.
In northern Israel, sirens continued to go off overnight as tensions threaten to boil over.
Iraqi militias launched five different UAVs at Israel over the past day, with Israel's aerial defense array intercepting them.
🚨✈️ Hostile aircraft alert in Western Galilee region
WATCH: IDF spokesperson gives address amid threat of Hezbollah cruise missiles, calling for Lebanese civilians to leave buildings used by terrorists
IDF spokesperson urges residents of southern Lebanon to vacate buildings used by Hezbollah ahead of incoming Israeli strikes
8,000 Hezbollah rockets against Israel since start of war - UN envoy
"Since October 8th, over 8,000 rockets have been fired at our people, over 70,000 have been forced to flee their homes, becoming refugees in their own land," Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said at a meeting.
He noted that tens of thousands of Israelis slept in bomb shelters amid the ongoing threat of Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon. Despite being a nation that does not seek war, Danon stressed that Israel "will not stand by as our people are attacked."
IDF says sirens around 6:30 am were false alarm; drone intercepted from Syria 2 hours earlier