IDF locates weapons production plant, tunnel shafts in Rafah

Givati Brigade encountered booby-trapped house and, using a drone, located dozens of hidden mortar shells inside.

Israeli soldiers operating in the southern Gaza Strip
Israeli soldiers operating in the southern Gaza StripIDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces released new footage of its operations in Rafah, showing soldiers locating a weapons plant and tunnel shafts and eliminating terrorists.

The Givati Brigade, under the 162nd Division found dozens of different weapons including guns, grenades, and bullets, the IDF spokesperson's unit said.

The soldiers also identified a booby-trapped house and, using a drone, located dozens of hidden mortar shells inside.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Various weapons and explosives discovered during the Givati Brigade's operations in the Gaza StripIDF Spokesperson's Unit
