IDF: Major Itay Galea killed in action on Israel's northern border

The Israel Defense Forces announced the death of Major (Res.) Itay Galea, who was killed while serving near Israel's northern border.

Galea, a deputy company commander in the Armored Corps' 8679 Battalion of the 679 Brigade, was 38 years old.

Hezbollah launched more than 200 rockets and 20 drones against Israeli targets, responding to the killing of a major commander on Wednesday. According to reports, Galea was killed as a suicide drone found its mark.

The massive barrage, one of the largest since the war began, caused fires in several locations in northern Israel.