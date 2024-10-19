IDF names 2 more soldiers killed in battle in Gaza

The IDF announced on Saturday the deaths of two more combatants in battle in the Gaza Strip. Staff Sergeant Ofir Berkovich, 20, from Modi'in Maccabim Reut, and Sergeant Elishai Young, 19, from Dimona, both of the 401st Brigade's 52nd Armored Battalion, lost their lives in the northern Gaza Strip. Another officer was seriously wounded in the same incident. This takes the death toll from the ground operation to 354.

