IDF names 8th soldier killed in Rafah explosion on Saturday

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have identified the eighth soldier killed in Saturday’s blast in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Sgt. Shalom Menachem, 21, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 601st Battalion, from Beit El, was named as one of the victims.

Additionally, the IDF announced the death of another soldier in Rafah today. Staff Sgt. Tzur Abraham, 22, of the Nahal Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, from Modi’in, was killed in the same area.

The incident also left a reservist officer serving as a field interrogator with the Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504 seriously wounded. Another two soldiers were moderately injured, the military reported.

באדיבות המשפחה

Abraham’s death brings the total number of IDF troops killed in the ground offensive against Hamas and in operations on the Gaza border to 312.

This toll includes a police officer killed uring a hostage rescue mission and a civilian Defense Ministry contractor who was also killed in the Strip.