IDF officer, soldier wounded as rocket barrages, drones attack northern Israel | LIVE UPDATES
The Israeli army said an officer and a soldier were moderately wounded after a rocket fell on the kibbutz of Ayelet HaShachar • Sirens blared overnight amid the threat of rockets and drones
Israel - Hamas War day 303: According to a report in Axios, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned allies in the region that Iran could launch an attack on Israel within the next 24 to 48 hours, responding to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Iran has blamed on Israel.
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in northern Israeli communities
Shooting reported toward Israeli community in West Bank, IDF blocking roads
Report: 2 killed in alleged Israeli strike on southern Lebanon's Meiss Al-Jabal
IDF says Hezbollah targets struck amid rocket and drone attacks
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Western Galilee area, an interceptor was fired toward a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement. "The incident has concluded. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor."
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah overnight in the area of Kafrkela, the statement said.
"Additionally, a hostile explosive UAV that crossed from Lebanon fell in the area of Malkia. No injuries were reported."
Lloyd Austin discusses looming regional threats with Gallant
"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke today with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to reiterate ironclad U.S. support for Israel's security and right to self-defense against threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezballah, Houthis, and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups," the White House said in a statement.
"They discussed U.S. force posture moves that the Department is taking to bolster protection for U.S. forces, support the defense of Israel, and deter and de-escalate broader tensions in the region. Secretary Austin also expressed strong support for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal."