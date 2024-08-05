IDF says Hezbollah targets struck amid rocket and drone attacks

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Western Galilee area, an interceptor was fired toward a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement. "The incident has concluded. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor."

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah overnight in the area of Kafrkela, the statement said.

"Additionally, a hostile explosive UAV that crossed from Lebanon fell in the area of Malkia. No injuries were reported."