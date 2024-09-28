IDF officially confirms elimination of Hassan Nasrallah | LIVE BLOG

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by a Israel Defense Forces strike in Beirut, the IDF confirmed on Friday.

Also killed in the massive strike on the jihadist group's south Beirut bastion were Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders.

Following precise intelligence from the IDF and Israeli security establishment, IAF fighter jets conducted a targeted strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was located underground embedded under a residential building in the area of Dahieh in Beirut.

Hezbollah joined Hamas in its war against the State of Israel on October 8 of last year, one day since the Palestinian jihadists perpetrated the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.