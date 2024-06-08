IDF conducts 'intensive' raid on Hamas facilities in Nuseirat | LIVE UPDATES
Israel announces the establishment of the 11th field hospital in Gaza
The IDF continued to operate in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, where its efforts to eliminate the military capacities of the Hamas terrorist group are understood to be entering the final phase following the capture of the Philadelphi Corridor on the border area.
Late on Friday an attack drone launched by the Hezbollah terror group from Lebanon has landed in open terrain deep in Israeli territory, causing ; the IDF said it will probe the failure to intercept the projectile.
Also Friday, the IDF announced it eliminated a senior Hamas operative near the southern stronghold of Rafah.
The latest details on IDF's rescue operation in Gaza
Israeli soldier seriously wounded during rescue of 4 hostages from Gaza
IDF conducts a raid on Hamas installations in the Nuseirat area in central Gaza
