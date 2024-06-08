IDF conducts 'intensive' raid on Hamas facilities in Nuseirat | LIVE UPDATES

Israel announces the establishment of the 11th field hospital in Gaza

Palestinians walk about buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip
Palestinians walk about buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip

The IDF continued to operate in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, where its efforts to eliminate the military capacities of the Hamas terrorist group are understood to be entering the final phase following the capture of the Philadelphi Corridor on the border area. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1799157540279693635

Late on Friday an attack drone launched by the Hezbollah terror group from Lebanon has landed in open terrain deep in Israeli territory, causing ; the IDF said it will probe the failure to intercept the projectile.  

 Also Friday, the IDF announced it eliminated a senior Hamas operative near the southern stronghold of Rafah. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1799139489954078910

The latest details on IDF's rescue operation in Gaza

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1799406717144375384

Israeli soldier seriously wounded during rescue of 4 hostages from Gaza

IDF conducts a raid on Hamas installations in the Nuseirat area in central Gaza 

Israel announces the establishment of the 11th field hospital in Gaza 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1799360934290637218

