IDF conducts 'intensive' raid on Hamas facilities in Nuseirat | LIVE UPDATES

The IDF continued to operate in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, where its efforts to eliminate the military capacities of the Hamas terrorist group are understood to be entering the final phase following the capture of the Philadelphi Corridor on the border area.

Late on Friday an attack drone launched by the Hezbollah terror group from Lebanon has landed in open terrain deep in Israeli territory, causing ; the IDF said it will probe the failure to intercept the projectile.

Also Friday, the IDF announced it eliminated a senior Hamas operative near the southern stronghold of Rafah.

