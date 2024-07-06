IDF operating in Gaza, south Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
Drones flying into Israel from Lebanon intercepted
The IDF on Saturday continued operating against Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip, as well as retaliatory strikes against the Lebanon-based jihadists of Hezbollah.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809534654455656729
On Friday the IDF struck a Hamas rocket launcher positioned within the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone. Before carrying out the drone strike in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, the military undertook “many efforts” to prevent harm to civilians, including warning civilians in the area ahead of time.
Meanwhile, fighting continued in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, where the IDF troops battled and eliminated several squads.
Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV posts a recent video illustrative of its modus operandi
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809547112150974890
IDF conducting a counterterrorism raid in Nablus
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809543206519935144
