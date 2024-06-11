IDF operation eliminates 100 terrorists and destroys Hamas tunnels

In a series of intensive operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that approximately 100 terrorists were killed in recent battles in Gaza.

The IDF's 98th Division, comprising the 7th Brigade, the Kfir Brigade, and the elite Yahalom Unit, completed a comprehensive operation in eastern Deir al-Balah and eastern Bureij, targeting terrorist structures and infrastructure.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that soldiers located and destroyed several tunnel shafts. Yahalom Unit soldiers identified and demolished two tunnels, each one kilometer in length, equipped with rooms and weapon storage. In total, over two kilometers of attack tunnels were eradicated.

In addition to neutralizing the tunnel network, IDF forces located and eliminated weapons caches, targeted more than 100 terrorist structures, and destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and launch areas near southern Israeli communities.

The successful operations were part of Operation 'Arnon,' which included the daring rescue of four hostages on Saturday. The Paratroopers Brigade, along with Yamam (National Counter-Terrorism Unit) and ISA forces, played a crucial role in rescuing the hostages from Hamas captivity.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Brigadier General Dan Goldfus, Commanding Officer of the 98th Division, addressed the soldiers after the operation. "Today, officers of the Yamam, in cooperation with the operational unit of the ISA, rescued four hostages alongside us," he said.

He emphasized the ongoing commitment to rescue the remaining 120 hostages still held in Gaza and to dismantle the enemy's underground and above-ground infrastructure.

IDF Spokesperson

"That’s what we’ve been doing for the past eight months, and we’ll keep on doing it, pushing forward. If I could hug every one of you, I would. I am proud of you," Goldfus stated.