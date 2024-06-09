IDF operations in Gaza uncover weapons, eliminate terrorists after hostage rescue

The IDF said soldiers who took part in the operation to free four hostages in the central Gaza Strip continue to operate in the field, destroying terrorist infrastructure and eliminating Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) combatants.

The 98th Division operating in Deir al-Balah and Al-Bureij in central Gaza destroyed a rocket launcher from the air after it fired at Israeli forces. Soldiers from the same division took part in the rescue mission.

The Israel Air Force provided cover, attacking and eliminating terrorists who posed a threat.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

In Rafah, the 162nd Division raided sites in the southern city of Rafah based on intelligence. Soldiers located a number of tunnel shafts, rocket launchers, and other means of warfare.

The Givati Brigade seized RPGs, explosive charges, cartridges, grenades, and other military equipment.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The 99th Division in the center of the Gaza Strip encountered a terrorist cell that fired on the troops and was eliminated in airstrike.

Several rocket launchers were launched close to the Islamic University south of Gaza City. There were no casualties, the IDF said. The launcher was destroyed in an airstrike.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel air support attacked numerous terrorist targets, including a deadly strike on a commander in the PIJ organization.

For more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, click here >>

For more stories and in-depth analysis, click here >>