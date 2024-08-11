Israel - Hamas War day 310: The IDF Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, called for residents of Khan Yunis to leave an area from which rockets were fired into Israel.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday for an emergency meeting after an Israeli strike targeted terrorists embedded in a Gazan school. According to Palestinian reports, dozens were killed, although the IDF said these figures were greatly exaggerated, identifying 19 terrorists who were eliminated in the strike. In addition, the army stressed that it had warned civilians in the area to leave before conducting the attack.

