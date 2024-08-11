IDF orders civilians evacuate parts of Khan Yunis, condensing humanitarian zone | LIVE BLOG
US State Secretary Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in the coming days to push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal • Footage from southern Gaza shows thousands of civilians evacuating
Israel - Hamas War day 310: The IDF Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, called for residents of Khan Yunis to leave an area from which rockets were fired into Israel.
The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday for an emergency meeting after an Israeli strike targeted terrorists embedded in a Gazan school. According to Palestinian reports, dozens were killed, although the IDF said these figures were greatly exaggerated, identifying 19 terrorists who were eliminated in the strike. In addition, the army stressed that it had warned civilians in the area to leave before conducting the attack.
Military chief prosecutor grilled by Knesset committee over arrests of reservists
IDF holds military exercise to prepare for escalation in northern Israel
Victim of Jordan Valley terror attack succumbs to wounds
Another Israeli found wounded in Jordan Valley terrorist attack, in serious condition
Drive-by shooting reported in West Bank near Jordan Valley crossing
Military vehicle carrying Iranian-backed militia members hit in drone attack
5 killed in drone strike in Deir Ezzor, attacker unknown - report
The Syrian Observatory for Human rights said that five Iranian-backed militia members were killed in a drone strike in the eastern Deir Ezzor province in Syria.
The strike occurred near Abu Kamal, close to the border with Iraq.
Israeli government moves to bar Hezbollah-linked Al-Mayadeen broadcasts after report from Majdal Shams
German Chancellor Sholz calls on Netanyahu to break cycle of destruction
Daycare funds halted to draft-dodging ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students
Report: Khamenei agrees to postpone attack on Israel; US opens hotline
🚨Rocket sirens blare in northern Israel, fires break out after impact in open area