IDF pounds targets in southern Lebanon, central Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Defense Minister Gallant tells US counterpart that the opportunity for a solution in northern Israel is passing • Senior Hamas official says world will soon hear message from Yahya Sinwar
Israel - Hamas War day 346: Tensions in the north continue to simmer as rocket sirens blared in several Israeli communities over the course of the morning.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to his US counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and told him that the opportunity for a solution to the northern fighting is passing.
The Hezbollah terrorist organization told Lebanese media that Israel's saber rattling amounts to mere words, and that Hezbollah does not consider a greater war with Israel as a real possibility. Despite this, the group is ready for anything, he said.
Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera that the group is interested in a ceasefire deal, but only one that does not show weakness. Senior leader Osama Hamdan also spoke to AFP, telling the news agency that the world will soon hear a message from Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.
Houthis claim to down US drone over Yemen
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in northern Israeli communities
Danny Danon says time for UN to 'acknowledge the truth' on Gaza
Protests erupt after reports of Netanyahu mulling Gallant's dismissal
Necessity of conflict in north gains traction among US defense officials
🚨 Rocket sirens hears in Upper Galilee region
Houthis release video of 'Palestine 2' missile fired at central Israel
Netanyahu to Hochstein: Impossible to return northern residents without fundamental change to security situation
🚨 Rocket sirens go off in Upper Galilee region
In rare message, Sinwar thanks Houthis for firing missile at central Israel
🚨 Warning sirens go off as Upper Galilee targeted by Hezbollah rockets
