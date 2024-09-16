Israel - Hamas War day 346: Tensions in the north continue to simmer as rocket sirens blared in several Israeli communities over the course of the morning.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to his US counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and told him that the opportunity for a solution to the northern fighting is passing.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization told Lebanese media that Israel's saber rattling amounts to mere words, and that Hezbollah does not consider a greater war with Israel as a real possibility. Despite this, the group is ready for anything, he said.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera that the group is interested in a ceasefire deal, but only one that does not show weakness. Senior leader Osama Hamdan also spoke to AFP, telling the news agency that the world will soon hear a message from Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

