IDF preemptive strike possible on Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen - report

"Israel is capable of launching a preemptive strike against Iran, Syria, Lebanon, or Yemen - but this is a political decision," an Israeli military source told Sky News Arabia on Tuesday.

The source referred to the pre-emptive strike Israel launched on Hezbollah, adding that "most of the targets we hit are known to us and some of them were destroyed. One hundred fighter jets participated in the attack on the organization, along with artillery. The northern border after the war will be different in terms of the number of soldiers, armament, technology, and defense."

According to him, "Hezbollah's drones that targeted the Galilee region did not go past Acre and the Haifa Bay, and were unable to hit any strategic target."