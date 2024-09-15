IDF probe: 3 hostages likely killed in Israeli strike

The Israel Defense Forces released the results of an investigation into the circumstances of the death of the abductees Corporal Nik Beizer, Sergeant Ron Sherman, and Elia Toledano, who were held captive by Hamas since October 7.

Beizer and Sherman were both 19 years old, while Toledano was 28 years old.

The investigation suggests that it is highly likely that the three were killed as a result of an IDF air strike, during the targeted killing of the commander of Hamas' northern brigade, Ahmad Ghandour, on November 10, 2023.

The probe said there was a "high probability that the three were killed as a result of a byproduct of an IDF airstrike, during the elimination of the Hamas Northern Brigade commander, Ahmed Ghandour."

The determination was based on the location of their bodies in relation to the strike, an investigation of the execution of the strike, intelligence findings, the results of the pathological reports, and the determination of the National Center of Forensic Medicine.

The investigation reveals that "The investigation indicates that the three hostages were held in the tunnel complex from which Ghandour operated. At the time of the strike, the IDF did not have information about the presence of hostages in the targeted compound.

"Furthermore, there was information suggesting that they were located elsewhere, and thus the area was not designated as one with suspected presence of hostages. Throughout the war, the IDF has not struck areas where there are indications or suspicions of the presence of hostages.

"The IDF operates a mechanism through the Headquarters of the Hostages and Missing Persons in the Intelligence Directorate, aimed at ensuring that offensive actions do not harm hostages wherever possible, and invests significant efforts in gathering information about the hostages," the probe stressed.

Ron Sherman's mother, Dr. Maayan Sherman, was interviewed last week by Uri Kol in i24NEWS Hebrew channel's "The Israelis" and addressed the topic extensively.

"From day one they lied to us, the goal has always been to undermine Hamas and maybe bring a few hostages along the way," she said.

"We heard about it seven months ago in a personal conversation with Nitzan Alon, apparently that's what happened, we waited for the autopsy and toxicology results and it took half a year to happen, and basically they didn't make too much public noise off the record. It was told to us personally, and I wasn't surprised as I knew from the first moment," she said.

In January, the IDF reported that the bodies of the three were retrieved from Hamas captivity. In addition, it was reported that from the pathological report it is not possible to determine what caused their deaths.