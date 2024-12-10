IDF probe says Air Force at fault for Houthi UAV that hit Yavne

The IDF conducted an internal investigation after a Houthi drone hit a residential building in central Israel's Yavne on Monday.

According to the findings of the probe, which was conducted by Israel Air Force Commander, Major General Tomer Bar, the UAV was deemed a suspicious aerial target adjacent to other aircraft not classified as hostile.

The drone was not intercepted due to suspicions it was a civilian vehicle, as well as a "lack of continuous surveillance."

"Moreover, it was determined that the failure to activate sirens was an error that occurred due to the fact that the aircraft was not classified as hostile," the IDF said in a statement, released on Tuesday.

"The IAF failed to provide security and warning to the Israeli civilians," the IDF said. Warning protocols need "to be extensive even when there is not a clear classification of an aircraft as hostile," the investigation concluded.