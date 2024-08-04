Israel’s military prosecution on Sunday requested to remand until Wednesday five reservist soldiers suspected of abusing a Palestinian terrorist in the Sde Teiman detention facility, citing the need to complete its investigation.

The prosecution requested that three more soldiers be held for several more hours to complete their investigation.

Another soldier was released last week.

The Honenu legal aid organization, meanwhile, requested all eight be immediately freed.

The families and friends of the reservists are planning a protest in solidarity with them in the early afternoon.

This comes after nine Israeli reservists serving in Sde Teiman were arrested last week, following allegations that they were involved in forcible sodomy of a terrorist held prisoner there.

Images of military police with covered faces entering the army base and apprehending the soldiers garnered outrage last Monday among right-wing politicians and activists, who descended on Sde Teiman before breaking in.

In central Israel’s Beit Lid, the military police’s headquarters, similar protests occurred later in the evening, drawing outrage as they descended into rioting.