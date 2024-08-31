IDF ramps up West Bank counterterror sweep after coordinated Gush Etzion attacks | LIVE BLOG

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday ramped up its counterterrorism operation in the West Bank following the terror attack in the territory the previous night, when two car bombs exploded in a failed attempt to carry out a mass casualty attack. There was heavy fighting reported in Jenin and the city of Hebron was placed under closure.

Earlier on Saturday the IDF blew up an explosives lab in the city believed to be linked to the terrorists, who were Hebron residents.

The first of the attack took place at a Gush Etzion gas station outside Bethlehem, as a car bomb detonated in an apparent malfunction. The driver managed to escape the vehicle before it blew up and was shot dead upon attempting to attack Israeli troops at the scene.