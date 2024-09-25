IDF readying for a ground maneuver in Lebanon, chief of staff says

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Wednesday the military was preparing for a ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“We are conducting aerial attacks all day, both to prepare the area for the possibility of entry into Lebanon, and also to continue dealing blows to Hezbollah,” the general told troops of the 7th Armored Brigade during a drill simulating a ground maneuver in Lebanon.

“Hezbollah has expanded its range of fire today. It is about to receive a very strong response,” he said. “Today we will continue, we do not stop, we continue to attack and continue to strike them everywhere. The goal is very clear, to return the displaced residents of the north safely."

“To this end, we are preparing the ground maneuver,” he concluded.