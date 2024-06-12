IDF recognizes reservist with PTSD who took his own life as fallen soldier

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced today that a reservist with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) who took his own life will be recognized as a "fallen soldier" and will receive a military burial, fulfilling his family's request.

Following an extensive review by the head of the Personnel Directorate, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, it was determined that Eliran Mizrahi passed away while on active reserve duty.

The investigation revealed that Mizrahi had met with his company commander and another soldier as part of preparations for an upcoming operational activity, contrary to initial reports that described the meeting as a social gathering.

"This meeting was made as part of his military service and is required to be listed as a day in active reserve duty," the IDF stated.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant subsequently held a consultation and decided to officially recognize Mizrahi as a fallen soldier.

The IDF expressed its condolences, stating, "We share in the grief of the Mizrahi family, and will continue to accompany them."

Mizrahi, a resident of Ma’ale Adumim, was called into the reserves shortly after the October 7 attack by Hamas. He was initially tasked with clearing the bodies of those murdered at the Supernova music festival by Palestinian terrorists. He later served as a combat engineer in Gaza until he was injured in April.

Channel 12 news reported that Mizrahi had been recognized as a disabled IDF veteran and was diagnosed with PTSD.

Despite this, he received an order to report for duty in Rafah two days later, leading to his tragic decision to end his life.

Initially, the IDF had refused to recognize Mizrahi as a fallen soldier, asserting he was not on duty at the time of his death.

This recent decision reverses that stance, honoring Mizrahi’s service and sacrifice.