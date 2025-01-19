IDF recovers from Gaza body of Oron Shaul, soldier who fell in 2014 war

The operation to retrieve the body from northern Gaza was carried out jointly by the military's commando units and the Shin Bet security agency

Israeli Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul killed in Gaza, July 2014
Israeli security forces recovered the body of IDF Sergeant Oron Shaul, who fell in the battle during the 2014 Gaza war. 

Initially declared missing, he was pronounced dead several days thereafter. 

The operation to retrieve the body from northern Gaza was carried out jointly by the military's commando units and the Shin Bet security agency.

In Israel, Shaul’s body was handed over to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, where it was identified. 

