IDF: Four Israeli hostages were held in private homes in Gaza

The four Israeli hostages freed from captivity in Gaza in an audacious IDF operation were held in "private" homes in Gaza, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1799448998555627596 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan and Andrey Kozlov were held in different rooms of the same home in Nuseirat, while Noa Argamani was held separately from them.

It is the rescue of the three men that posed particular operational difficulties to the special units of the IDF and border police who carried it out; it is there that Arnon Zmoura was killed, the spokesperson confirmed.