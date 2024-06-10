IDF reports successful interception of thousands of rockets and hundreds of aircraft since October 7

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced significant achievements by the air defense system in intercepting thousands of rockets and hundreds of aircraft since the onset of the current conflict on October 7.

According to an IDF spokesperson, the air defense system has been on high alert around the clock, fully deployed across the nation to counter diverse air threats ranging from tactical aircraft to rockets, surface-to-surface missiles, and cruise missiles from multiple arenas.

The spokesperson highlighted the critical role of the air defense system in protecting Israeli residents, stating, "The air defense system is on immediate alert 24/7, fully deployed in all corners of the country and is a key factor in dealing with the complex and diverse air threats."

Key achievements of the air defense system during the war include:

- Interception of more than 150 aircraft launched towards Israel.

- Successful operation of all weapon systems within the air defense array, effectively neutralizing various threats.

In response to the escalating threats, the IDF has recently established a new battalion within the air defense system.

The 139th Battalion will operate the "Iron Dome" weapon system, significantly enhancing the protective capabilities of the air defense network. This expansion aims to increase battery estimates and provide a broader protective envelope for the country.

"The establishment of the battalion will allow the increase of the battery estimates and a wide protective envelope," the spokesperson added.

The IDF reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Israeli citizens, emphasizing the dedication of air defense personnel.

"The members of the air defense system will continue to do everything in their power to provide optimal protection to the residents of the State of Israel."