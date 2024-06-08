IDF rescues 4 Israeli hostages from Gaza: Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan and Andrey Kozlov

The IDF rescued four Israeli hostages from Gaza on Saturday, extricating them from Hamas terrorists and evacuating them to the Tel Hashomer hospital in southern Israel. The four were named as Noa Argamani, 26; Shlomi Ziv, 40; Almog Meir Jan, 21; and Andrey Kozlov, 27. This is the largest hostage rescue operation since the Gaza War began on October 7.

"They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to the 'Sheba' Tel-HaShomer Medical Center for further medical examinations," IDF said in a statement.

Argamani, Ziv, Meir Jan and Kozlov were abducted from the Nova raid, the site of the biggest Hamas massacre of all those that unfolded on October 7.