IDF reservist Refael Kauders falls in battle in northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed the loss of First Sergeant (res.) Refael Kauders, a dedicated soldier who fell in battle in northern Israel.

The 39-year-old reservist, from Tzur Hadassah, served as a coordinator in Battalion 5030 within the esteemed Alon Brigade.

Kauders was promoted from the rank of Sergeant to the rank of First Sergeant after his death.

The IDF also confirmed a female solider was seriously injured from the same attack.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the assault, stating it launched several drones laden with explosives at an army position in the area.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack, noting that several "projectiles" were launched from Lebanon, striking the area.