The Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet security agency, and Israel Police announced on Wednesday that the body of a soldier has been returned to Israel after being found in the Gaza Strip.

"At the request of his family, his name will not be published," the statement said. "We send our deepest condolences to the family and will continue to accompany them."

The operation to bring back the body was conducted by the 162nd Division, with the participation of IDF and ISA special forces, and troops of the Nahal Brigade and the 401st Brigade.

The body was identified by the IDF Manpower Directorate's Hostage and Missing Persons Center.

"The IDF and ISA are operating using all means to bring home all the hostages as quickly as possible," the statement said.

"The heart of the entire nation mourns the terrible loss," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said shortly after the statement was released. "My wife Sarah and I send our condolences from the bottom of our hearts to his family."

"The State of Israel will continue to make every effort to return to Israel all our abductees, both alive and dead," he added.

"I commend the IDF and ISA forces who conducted a bold operation to retrieve the body of a fallen soldier from Gaza, and brought him home for burial in Israel," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote on X. "The soldier fell in combat during the Hamas attack on October 7th. This operation reflects our commitment to bringing all the hostages home."