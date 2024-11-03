Sirens sound in parts of northern, central Israel | LIVE BLOG
No impact has been identified, according the the Israeli military statement
Day 393 of Israel - Hamas War: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday stated a drone crossed into Israeli airspace in the southern Golan Heights approximately at 6:20 local time.
The military said the incident was over, but it is investigating. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) could have crashed in an open area without exploding or possibly returned.
Reports point out that the IDF said the drone was launched "from the east," a term it uses to describe attacks from Iraq.
Israel warns Iraq it may target Iran-backed militia amid Tehran's alleged attempts to transfer missiles - London-based Saudi Elaph
IDF says it identified projectile from Lebanon following sirens in Menashe, Carmel, and Western Galilee areas
Sirens sound in Golan Heights; Menashe and Carmel areas in central Israel
IDF said around 10 projectiles identified crossing from Lebanon following sirens in the Haifa Bay and Galilee areas
Some of the launches are said to have been intercepted, the rest fell in open areas.
IDF soldier killed by grenade explosion in northern Gaza
Military police are said to be probing the incident
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel