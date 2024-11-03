Day 393 of Israel - Hamas War: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday stated a drone crossed into Israeli airspace in the southern Golan Heights approximately at 6:20 local time.

The military said the incident was over, but it is investigating. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) could have crashed in an open area without exploding or possibly returned.

Reports point out that the IDF said the drone was launched "from the east," a term it uses to describe attacks from Iraq.

