IDF says it did not strike humanitarian area in southern Gaza

In the midst of escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have refuted claims of conducting airstrikes in the designated "humanitarian zone" of al-Mawasi, situated along the southern coast of Gaza.

This denial comes in response to reports indicating that the IDF had launched strikes in the area, which had been previously labeled as a safe haven, accessible by land, sea, and air.

In a brief statement issued by the IDF, they stated, "Contrary to reports from the last few hours, no attack by the IDF took place in the humanitarian area in al-Mawasi." The statement aims to quell speculation surrounding the alleged airstrikes and reaffirm the IDF's commitment to adherence to designated humanitarian zones.

The controversy emerged following reports from the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, which detailed the false claims of a air, land, and sea bombardment of al-Mawasi by the IDF.

The designation of al-Mawasi as a humanitarian zone was intended to provide a semblance of safety and security for residents amidst the conflict in Gaza.