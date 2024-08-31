IDF says 'several bodies' found in Gaza, offering no further details

The Israeli military said on Saturday it has located several bodies in the Gaza Strip, without offering further specifications and urging to refrain from spreading rumors and speculation.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1829976938439725102 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“At this stage, our forces are still operating in the area and carrying out an identification of the bodies, expected to last several hours,” the statement further added.