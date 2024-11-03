IDF soldier killed by grenade explosion in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier was killed by a grenade explosion in northern Gaza Strip early on Saturday, the military stated. This death raises the death toll from the IDF ground operation in Gaza to 366.

The military police are investigating the incident. The identity of the soldier is undisclosed by the military.

However, the local authorities named the soldier as Shneur Zalman Cohen, 20. He was from Yitzhar, a settlement in the West Bank.

Earlier on Saturday the IDF announced deaths of two soldiers: Yair Hananya, 22, and Itay Parizat, 20, were killed in northern Gaza.