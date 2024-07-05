IDF: Some 100 terrorists killed, over 100 terror sites destroyed during Shejaiya op | LIVE BLOG

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a counterterrorism raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday morning, Israel's military said shortly after an exchange with terrorists started.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said four gunmen were killed in firefights.

According to the IDF, soldiers encircled a building where terrorists barricaded themselves.