IDF: Some 100 terrorists killed, over 100 terror sites destroyed during Shejaiya op | LIVE BLOG

Palestinians report 4 killed in counterterrorism op in Jenin

Matthias Inbar, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
Israeli soldiers operating in Shejaiya
Israeli soldiers operating in Shejaiya IDF Spokesperson

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a counterterrorism raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday morning, Israel's military said shortly after an exchange with terrorists started.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1809116121775157479

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said four gunmen were killed in firefights.

According to the IDF, soldiers encircled a building where terrorists barricaded themselves.  

WATCH: Precise IDF strike on a moving vehicle eliminates a four-man terrorist squad in the West Bank city of Jenin 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1809201189080191068

IDF striking Hamas targets in Gaza

https://x.com/i/web/status/1809182002005811645

