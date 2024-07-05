IDF: Some 100 terrorists killed, over 100 terror sites destroyed during Shejaiya op | LIVE BLOG
Palestinians report 4 killed in counterterrorism op in Jenin
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a counterterrorism raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday morning, Israel's military said shortly after an exchange with terrorists started.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809116121775157479
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said four gunmen were killed in firefights.
According to the IDF, soldiers encircled a building where terrorists barricaded themselves.
WATCH: Precise IDF strike on a moving vehicle eliminates a four-man terrorist squad in the West Bank city of Jenin
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809201189080191068
IDF striking Hamas targets in Gaza
https://x.com/i/web/status/1809182002005811645
